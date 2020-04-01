Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Strong with rock-solid build
  • Played everywhere in college
  • Good first step and some lateral agility
  • Bull rush is good
  • Knows how to use his hands in run game and as pass rusher
  • Tested better than expected at combine

Weaknesses:

  • Not a super-twitchy player
  • Could be faster getting to his pass-rushing moves
  • Doesn't have on-field foot speed to be a consistent rusher
