Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

NFL Draft analysis for Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 69

Strengths:

  • Shows good patience and vision to sort through traffic
  • Gets good depth and shows coverage potential
  • Modern day linebacker capable of covering sideline to sideline

Weaknesses:

  • Coming off an injury, ruptured biceps tendon in 2019
  • Too many arm tackle attempts
  • Tested slow and not explosive at the combine
Our Latest Stories