Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.44 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Lorenzo Carter
Summary:
K.J. Henry has good waist bend at the high side of his rush and is capable of turning speed to power. However, he needs to develop more secondary pass-rush moves. Henry has limited pass-rush production but peels off to impact pass lanes when his rush does not get home.
Strengths:
- Impacts pass lanes when rush does not get home
- Good waist bend at the high side of his rush
- Good job of turning speed to power
Weaknesses:
- Limited pass-rush production
- Average-to-below average top-end speed
- Below-average quickness
- Needs to develop more secondary pass-rush moves