Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.44 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Lorenzo Carter

Summary:

K.J. Henry has good waist bend at the high side of his rush and is capable of turning speed to power. However, he needs to develop more secondary pass-rush moves. Henry has limited pass-rush production but peels off to impact pass lanes when his rush does not get home.

Strengths:

Impacts pass lanes when rush does not get home

Good waist bend at the high side of his rush

Good job of turning speed to power

Weaknesses: