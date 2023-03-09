Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.30 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Brodney Pool

Summary:

Kaevon Merriweather was a big-time basketball player coming out of high school; he's a big-hitter in the middle of the field who is still growing into the game. His best football could be at the next level.

Strengths:

  • Smooth in backpedal, shows good change of direction to get downhill in hurry
  • Shows ability to open hips in center field to get to sideline route
  • Comes from heavens with purpose vs. run
  • Does a great job as lurker, reading QB's eyes to make play on the ball

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't look like a burner on tape
  • Regularly in position to make play on the ball but had some dropped INTs
  • Can get turned around when route-guessing