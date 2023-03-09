Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.30 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Brodney Pool

Summary:

Kaevon Merriweather was a big-time basketball player coming out of high school; he's a big-hitter in the middle of the field who is still growing into the game. His best football could be at the next level.

Strengths:

Smooth in backpedal, shows good change of direction to get downhill in hurry

Shows ability to open hips in center field to get to sideline route

Comes from heavens with purpose vs. run

Does a great job as lurker, reading QB's eyes to make play on the ball

Weaknesses: