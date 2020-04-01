Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

NFL Draft analysis for Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Elusive after the catch
  • Flashed some big-play ability downfield in 2018

Weaknesses:

  • Has problems separating, YAC-skills don't transfer to his routes
  • Average athlete for the position
  • Small frame
