Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.23 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Kindle Vildor

Strengths:

Barnes electrified at the combine where he ran a 4.23 40 and that speed does show up on tape. And despite his size (183 at the combine) he's not afraid to be physical at the line of scrimmage and is willing to make tackles in space, not shying away from physicality. He understands coverage responsibilities and willing to take calculated risks, in part because of his speed. Shows the ability to stay in phase on go routes though he can occasionally allow separation as the ball arrives.

Weaknesses:

He needs to get stronger to stand up to the physicality from bigger WRs coming off the line of scrimmage. While he's willing to throw his body around, Barnes' tackling technique needs to improve; he likes to shoulder tackle instead of wrapping up, and that leaves him vulnerable to missed tackles in space. Can be physical in the route but then get out-physicaled at the route stem, allowing WR separation.

Accolades: