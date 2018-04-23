Kansas City Chiefs Mock Draft: Defense and O-line the focus, predictions for every pick

The Chiefs are left without a first-round pick, but considering they used it to land a franchise quarterback, I'm sure they're not complaining. That's not to say Patrick Mahomes is a lock to be a successful starter long-term in the NFL, but he'll have a better chance if the Chiefs can surround him with plenty of talent.

Here, that means taking an offensive lineman who could settle in as a starter at tackle or guard, then focusing on defensive for a few rounds before taking a big chance on receiver. With talent at the skill positions, expect the Chiefs to focus mainly on the offensive line and finding more defensive cornerstones to go along with Eric Berry and Justin Houston, who could be a cap casualty before long despite his talent (cutting him next year would save $14 million in cap space).

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are left waiting until Day 2 thanks to last year's trade-up for Patrick Mahomes. With a franchise QB and star running back in place along with the signing of Sammy Watkins to give Mahomes a third quality passing-game weapon after Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, the team loads up on defense early and often here, but not before adding an offensive lineman in Crosby who could compete to start at guard or serve as a key reserve at multiple positions.

Averett is a fast corner who could step in quickly as a starter on the outside. Armstrong gives the team a quality option at rush linebacker with Tamba Hali gone and Dee Ford recovering from a back injury. The Chiefs then add help at inside linebacker with Sam, who gives the team needed depth behind Anthony Hitchens and Reggie Ragland.

After trading down with their second fourth-rounder to pick up two late picks (No. 207, No. 233), the Chiefs land Callaway, a big talent with big off-field red flags, hoping to again catch lightning in a bottle at the position. Phillips is a great find in the sixth who should help interior depth immediately on the line. Apke proved incredibly fast at the combine for a safety (4.34 40-yard dash) and should factor in on special teams. Lasley is another character-red flag wild card to gamble on late. Joseph will have to prove he can compete in the NFL but is a nice gamble for a team that lacks depth at corner. Akins is an old prospect who can be a nice downfield weapon and potential stylistic backup to Travis Kelce if he can stick.