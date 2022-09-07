LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite missing the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury, Boutte led the Tigers in receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (nine) while averaging 6.3 catches per contest. LSU has a history of churning out first-round receivers who become NFL stars (Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr.), and Boutte could put himself on a similar path with an even more impressive junior campaign.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Boutte, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 215

: 215 Hometown : New Iberia, Louisiana

: New Iberia, Louisiana Interesting fact: Set SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards in 2020

Position: No. 1 WR | Overall: No. 10

High school: Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9892)

National: 24 | WR: 2 | Louisiana: 1 | All-time: 459

High school accolades: First-team All-State (MaxPreps), MVP of District 6-4A, Under Armour All-American Game selection

Check out Kayshon Boutte's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

Year Games Rec Yards YPC TDs 2022 1 2 20 10.0 0 2021 6 38 508 13.4 9 2020 10 45 735 16.3 5

College Accolades

Honors

2020: PFWA Freshman All-America



2020: Freshman All-SEC



Notable statistics

2020: Capped season with three straight 100-yard plus receiving games

2020 (vs. Ole Miss): Set SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards

Initial scouting report

"There are some similarities between Boutte and former LSU Tiger Ja'Marr Chase. They have similar builds and speed. Boutte is physical through his routes and has strong hands to make contested catches. Chase is just special in a jump ball setting. All three of Boutte's drops happened on first down, likely signaling his attempt to make a play before securing the catch. A year earlier, five of his nine drops happened on first down. His 2021 season ended prematurely after suffering a leg injury in October of 2021." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards