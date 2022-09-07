LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Despite missing the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury, Boutte led the Tigers in receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (nine) while averaging 6.3 catches per contest. LSU has a history of churning out first-round receivers who become NFL stars (Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr.), and Boutte could put himself on a similar path with an even more impressive junior campaign.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Boutte, including his high school and college accolades, scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.
Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.
Background
- Age: 20
- Year: Junior
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 215
- Hometown: New Iberia, Louisiana
- Interesting fact: Set SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards in 2020
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 1 WR | Overall: No. 10
247Sports profile
High school: Westgate (New Iberia, Louisiana)
Class: 2020
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9892)
- National: 24 | WR: 2 | Louisiana: 1 | All-time: 459
High school accolades: First-team All-State (MaxPreps), MVP of District 6-4A, Under Armour All-American Game selection
Check out Kayshon Boutte's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Rec
|Yards
|YPC
|TDs
|2022
|1
|2
|20
|10.0
|0
2021
6
38
|508
|13.4
|9
|2020
|10
|45
|735
|16.3
|5
College Accolades
Honors
- 2020: PFWA Freshman All-America
- 2020: Freshman All-SEC
Notable statistics
- 2020: Capped season with three straight 100-yard plus receiving games
- 2020 (vs. Ole Miss): Set SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards
Initial scouting report
"There are some similarities between Boutte and former LSU Tiger Ja'Marr Chase. They have similar builds and speed. Boutte is physical through his routes and has strong hands to make contested catches. Chase is just special in a jump ball setting. All three of Boutte's drops happened on first down, likely signaling his attempt to make a play before securing the catch. A year earlier, five of his nine drops happened on first down. His 2021 season ended prematurely after suffering a leg injury in October of 2021." -- CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Josh Edwards