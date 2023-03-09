Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.72 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Reche Caldwell

Summary:

Kayshon Boutte has good top-end speed and is capable of reaching it quickly. He is physical through his routes but can do a better job of completing contested-catch situations. Boutte has strong hands and a knack for sitting in the soft spots of zone.

Strengths:

Fluid runner with good top-end speed

Builds speed quickly

Strong hands, physical through his routes

Weaknesses: