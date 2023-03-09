Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 85.72 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Reche Caldwell
Summary:
Kayshon Boutte has good top-end speed and is capable of reaching it quickly. He is physical through his routes but can do a better job of completing contested-catch situations. Boutte has strong hands and a knack for sitting in the soft spots of zone.
Strengths:
- Fluid runner with good top-end speed
- Builds speed quickly
- Strong hands, physical through his routes
Weaknesses:
- 8.0% drop rate
- Missed most of the 2021 season with a leg injury
- Would like to see more in contested-catch situations
- Breaks can become more concise