Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 92.8 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Myles Garrett

Strengths:

Thibodeaux is explosive, twitchy, powerfully built, with strong hands, and quick first step. He explodes off snap and if he gets a half-step on offensive tackle it's over. He'll quickly get into body of offensive tackle and then uses speed-to-power -- plus hand usage -- to consistently create problems on the edge. He can flip his hips like a cornerback, open up and drop into coverage, then has the athleticism and leaping ability to clog throwing lanes on short and intermediate routes. He has a non-stop motor and freakish strength that can wear out offensive tackles.

Weaknesses:

He'll occasionally give up the edge in run support, and can sometimes play outside of responsibilities while trying to make splash plays. He can sometimes disappear for stretches -- he doesn't lose off the line of scrimmage but he could be more consistently dominant at times. That said, there's a lot to love about his game.

Accolades: