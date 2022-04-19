Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 92.8 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Myles Garrett
Strengths:
Thibodeaux is explosive, twitchy, powerfully built, with strong hands, and quick first step. He explodes off snap and if he gets a half-step on offensive tackle it's over. He'll quickly get into body of offensive tackle and then uses speed-to-power -- plus hand usage -- to consistently create problems on the edge. He can flip his hips like a cornerback, open up and drop into coverage, then has the athleticism and leaping ability to clog throwing lanes on short and intermediate routes. He has a non-stop motor and freakish strength that can wear out offensive tackles.
Weaknesses:
He'll occasionally give up the edge in run support, and can sometimes play outside of responsibilities while trying to make splash plays. He can sometimes disappear for stretches -- he doesn't lose off the line of scrimmage but he could be more consistently dominant at times. That said, there's a lot to love about his game.
Accolades:
- 2021 unanimous All-America (7.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL in 10 games)
- Career: 19.0 sacks, 35.5 TFL in 31 games