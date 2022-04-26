Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 62.24 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Zack Moss

Strengths:

Big, effortlessly powerful back with good lean on all his runs. Almost always is falling forward through contact. Initial burst is good for a larger back, and he has some wiggle to find creases between the tackles. Thumping back with some athletic traits.

Weaknesses:

Long speed is severely limited. Slasher more than a bouncy lateral movement type. Minimal receiving production in his career and wasn't a mashing pass protector.

Accolades: