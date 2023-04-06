Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.08 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: James Proche

Summary:

Kearis Jackson is a part-time player who had a knee injury in 2021. He has legit speed threatens CBs on the outside and forces safeties to be decisive in the middle of the field. He shows ability to track deep balls and make contested catches. He also offers something as a kick and punt returner.

Strengths:

42 career punt returns, 35 career kick returns

Twitchy short-area quickness, an asset in tunnel-screen game

Runs hard with ball in his hands, can bounce off tackles in space

Plays fast on tape; can get DB types to panic on outside vertical routes

High-point/contested-catch ability downfield

Weaknesses: