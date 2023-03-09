Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.68 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Dalvin Tomlinson

Summary:

Keeanu Benton is an average athlete who uses strength and hands to apply pressure in the backfield. He seamlessly stepped out of a role as a block eater into a role as a player capable of creating a bit more pass rush. He does a good job playing down the line with long arms. He displays good grip strength and an ability to take on double teams.

Strengths:

Great size as an interior defender

Long arms to occupy double teams

Does a good job of playing the run down the line

Showed elevated pass rush in 2022

Strong lower body and good grip strength

Weaknesses: