Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.68 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Dalvin Tomlinson

Summary:

Keeanu Benton is an average athlete who uses strength and hands to apply pressure in the backfield. He seamlessly stepped out of a role as a block eater into a role as a player capable of creating a bit more pass rush. He does a good job playing down the line with long arms. He displays good grip strength and an ability to take on double teams.

Strengths:

  • Great size as an interior defender
  • Long arms to occupy double teams
  • Does a good job of playing the run down the line
  • Showed elevated pass rush in 2022
  • Strong lower body and good grip strength

Weaknesses:

  • Not overly explosive or athletic
  • Limited pass-rush potential
  • Average change of direction relative to his size