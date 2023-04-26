Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.72 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Howard Wilson

Summary:

Keenan Isaac has the length and top-end speed to play multiple roles in a secondary. He needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space and making a form tackle. Isaac has a high-waisted frame that leads to slower transitions across the field as well as poor ball production.

Strengths:

  • Great length
  • Good top-end speed

Weaknesses:

  • Gets over his skiis in open space
  • High waisted frame leads to slower transitions across the field
  • Poor ball production