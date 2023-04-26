Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 57.72 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Howard Wilson
Summary:
Keenan Isaac has the length and top-end speed to play multiple roles in a secondary. He needs to do a better job of coming to balance in space and making a form tackle. Isaac has a high-waisted frame that leads to slower transitions across the field as well as poor ball production.
Strengths:
- Great length
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Gets over his skiis in open space
- High waisted frame leads to slower transitions across the field
- Poor ball production