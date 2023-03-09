Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.00 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: L.J. Collier

Summary:

Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.

Strengths:

  • Strong as an ox; will consistently push the OT into the QB's lap
  • Not the bendiest in the class but still shows ability to dip around the edge and force QB to step up in pocket
  • Above-average lateral quickness with good burst allows him to run with athletic QBs in space
  • Consistently shows ability to make plays behind LOS in open field
  • Can walk OT back into pocket when he gets too high in pass set
  • Can't block him with TE
  • High-motor player who uses hands well to disengage from OT
  • Tenacious from first snap to last
  • At 280, can line up as traditional edge rusher or in reduced role

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves
  • Turned 24 in January 2022