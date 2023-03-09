Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.00 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: L.J. Collier
Summary:
Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.
Strengths:
- Strong as an ox; will consistently push the OT into the QB's lap
- Not the bendiest in the class but still shows ability to dip around the edge and force QB to step up in pocket
- Above-average lateral quickness with good burst allows him to run with athletic QBs in space
- Consistently shows ability to make plays behind LOS in open field
- Can walk OT back into pocket when he gets too high in pass set
- Can't block him with TE
- High-motor player who uses hands well to disengage from OT
- Tenacious from first snap to last
- At 280, can line up as traditional edge rusher or in reduced role
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves
- Turned 24 in January 2022