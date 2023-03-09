Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.00 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: L.J. Collier

Summary:

Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.

Strengths:

Strong as an ox; will consistently push the OT into the QB's lap

Not the bendiest in the class but still shows ability to dip around the edge and force QB to step up in pocket

Above-average lateral quickness with good burst allows him to run with athletic QBs in space

Consistently shows ability to make plays behind LOS in open field

Can walk OT back into pocket when he gets too high in pass set

Can't block him with TE

High-motor player who uses hands well to disengage from OT

Tenacious from first snap to last

At 280, can line up as traditional edge rusher or in reduced role

Weaknesses: