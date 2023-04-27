keion-white.jpg
Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former two-star recruit from North Carolina, White played his first few seasons at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech. He put himself in the NFL conversation with a big year in 2022, racking up 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for White, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

Keion White
GATECH • EDGE • #6
  • Age: 24
  • Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

CBS prospect ranking

Position: No. 7 EDGE | Overall: No. 42 | Rating: 85.17 (Long-term starter)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 35.7 (EDGE7)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 285 lbs | Arms: 34" | Hands: 10 1/8"

  • 40-yard dash: N/A
  • Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
  • Vertical jump: 34 inches
  • Bench press: 30 reps

NFL comparison

L.J. Collier
ARI • DE • #91
Scouting report

Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.

Strengths:

  • Strong as an ox; will consistently push the OT into the QB's lap
  • Not the bendiest in the class but still shows ability to dip around the edge and force QB to step up in pocket
  • Above-average lateral quickness with good burst allows him to run with athletic QBs in space
  • Consistently shows ability to make plays behind LOS in open field
  • Can walk OT back into pocket when he gets too high in pass set
  • Can't block him with TE
  • High-motor player who uses hands well to disengage from OT
  • Tenacious from first snap to last
  • At 280, can line up as traditional edge rusher or in reduced role

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves
  • Turned 24 in January 2022

College stats

YearGamesTacklesTFLsSacks
2022 (Georgia Tech)125414.07.5
2021 (Georgia Tech)440.50.0
2019 (Old Dominion)126219.03.5
2018 (Old Dominion)600.00.0

College Accolades

  • 2022: Third-team All-ACC
  • 2022: Third-best pressure rate (16%) in ACC

247Sports profile

High school: Garner Magnet (Garner, North Carolina) 
Class: 2017
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️ (0.7681)

  • National: 3141 | TE: 141 | North Carolina: 86

High school accolades: First-team All-Greater Neuse River Conference

