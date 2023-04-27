Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former two-star recruit from North Carolina, White played his first few seasons at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech. He put himself in the NFL conversation with a big year in 2022, racking up 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for White, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

About

Age: 24

24 Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina

Position: No. 7 EDGE | Overall: No. 42 | Rating: 85.17 (Long-term starter)

Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 35.7 (EDGE7)

NFL combine measurements/results

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 285 lbs | Arms: 34" | Hands: 10 1/8"

40-yard dash: N/A

N/A Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches

9 feet, 9 inches Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Bench press: 30 reps

NFL comparison

Scouting report



Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.

Strengths:

Strong as an ox; will consistently push the OT into the QB's lap

Not the bendiest in the class but still shows ability to dip around the edge and force QB to step up in pocket

Above-average lateral quickness with good burst allows him to run with athletic QBs in space

Consistently shows ability to make plays behind LOS in open field

Can walk OT back into pocket when he gets too high in pass set

Can't block him with TE

High-motor player who uses hands well to disengage from OT

Tenacious from first snap to last

At 280, can line up as traditional edge rusher or in reduced role

Weaknesses:

Doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves

Turned 24 in January 2022

College stats



Year Games Tackles TFLs Sacks 2022 (Georgia Tech) 12 54 14.0 7.5 2021 (Georgia Tech) 4 4 0.5 0.0 2019 (Old Dominion) 12 62 19.0 3.5 2018 (Old Dominion) 6 0 0.0 0.0

College Accolades

2022: Third-team All-ACC

2022: Third-best pressure rate (16%) in ACC

High school: Garner Magnet (Garner, North Carolina)

Class: 2017

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️ (0.7681)

National: 3141 | TE: 141 | North Carolina: 86

High school accolades: First-team All-Greater Neuse River Conference

Check out Keion White's full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.