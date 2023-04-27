Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. A former two-star recruit from North Carolina, White played his first few seasons at Old Dominion before transferring to Georgia Tech. He put himself in the NFL conversation with a big year in 2022, racking up 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Below is a comprehensive draft profile for White, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.
About
- Age: 24
- Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
CBS prospect ranking
Position: No. 7 EDGE | Overall: No. 42 | Rating: 85.17 (Long-term starter)
Expected draft position (via Grinding the Mocks): 35.7 (EDGE7)
NFL combine measurements/results
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 285 lbs | Arms: 34" | Hands: 10 1/8"
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- Broad jump: 9 feet, 9 inches
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Bench press: 30 reps
NFL comparison
Scouting report
Keion White, the former Old Dominion transfer, had a dominant season for Georgia Tech in 2022. Huge by traditional edge rush standards -- he was 6-foot-4, 280 pounds at the Senior Bowl -- White plays with heavy hands, a high motor, and consistently shows the ability to collapse the pocket.
Strengths:
- Strong as an ox; will consistently push the OT into the QB's lap
- Not the bendiest in the class but still shows ability to dip around the edge and force QB to step up in pocket
- Above-average lateral quickness with good burst allows him to run with athletic QBs in space
- Consistently shows ability to make plays behind LOS in open field
- Can walk OT back into pocket when he gets too high in pass set
- Can't block him with TE
- High-motor player who uses hands well to disengage from OT
- Tenacious from first snap to last
- At 280, can line up as traditional edge rusher or in reduced role
Weaknesses:
- Doesn't have an array of pass-rush moves
- Turned 24 in January 2022
College stats
|Year
|Games
|Tackles
|TFLs
|Sacks
|2022 (Georgia Tech)
|12
|54
|14.0
|7.5
|2021 (Georgia Tech)
|4
|4
|0.5
|0.0
|2019 (Old Dominion)
|12
|62
|19.0
|3.5
|2018 (Old Dominion)
|6
|0
|0.0
|0.0
College Accolades
- 2022: Third-team All-ACC
- 2022: Third-best pressure rate (16%) in ACC
247Sports profile
High school: Garner Magnet (Garner, North Carolina)
Class: 2017
Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️ (0.7681)
- National: 3141 | TE: 141 | North Carolina: 86
High school accolades: First-team All-Greater Neuse River Conference
