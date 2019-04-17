Keke, Kingsley, DL, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for Keke, Kingsley, DL, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Girthy, strong defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid who's been on the NFL radar for a while but didn't improve much throughout his collegiate career. Good inside move but doesn't have the explosiveness or hand work to be a threatening pass rusher at the NFL level. -- CT

