Kelvin Harmon NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits

Kelvin Harmon has the size, catch radius and contested-catch ability to be a difference maker in the NFL. There will be concerns about his speed, but he showed at N.C. State that the combination of athleticism, physical strength and savvy route running can translate to the next level.

College career

As a freshman in 2016, Harmon had 27 receptions for 462 yards and five touchdowns. In 2017, he improved his numbers: 69 receptions, 1,017 yards, four scores, and last season Harmon finished with 81 catches for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns.

Among all FBS wide receivers, Harmon ranked 13th in receptions of more than 20 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, and he was 18th in their yards per route run metric.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 221 pounds Arms: 32 1/2 inches Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.60 Bench press: 18 Vertical jump: 32.5 Broad jump: 117.0 3-cone drill: 7.15 20-yard shuttle: 4.32 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Harmon is capable of running every route and his size, speed and physicality make him tough to tackle after the catch. The 4.60 40 time he ran at the combine will affect his draft stock but it shouldn't; he's a first-round talent. Harmon effortlessly gets in and out of breaks and routinely makes tough, contested catches that will make him invaluable at the next level.

Kelvin Harmon with another #SCtop10 catch for 36-yds pic.twitter.com/lJ29gojMCf — Pack Pride (@PackPride) October 14, 2017

Weaknesses: There are concerns about Harmon's ability to separate from defensive backs, as well as his deep speed, but he excels in contested-catch situations, and showed the ability to separate -- even on deep routes -- throughout his college career.

Kelvin Harmon of @PackFootball is up to 18 catches on 31 targets (26% target rate), per @SBN_BillC. A statistical look at the 2018 season for NC State's star WR, via @bgeis_bird https://t.co/HCoJzRyY3J pic.twitter.com/S8NDlJgqox — ACCSports.com (@ACCSports) September 25, 2018

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

Kenny Golladay. Golladay is a physical, big-bodied presence who thrives down the field because of his frame, catch radius, and ball skills. He's probably a bit more "vertically capable" than Harmon, but as a body control and back-shoulder master, Harmon too can be a downfield threat in the NFL without incendiary speed. Like Golladay did, expect Harmon to start as a second or maybe even a third option early in his pro career before emerging as a true No. 1 by his second or third season mostly because of his intimidating physical presence and reliable hands in traffic.

NFL teams in play to draft Harmon

Bills: Buffalo loaded up on wide receivers during free agency and the No. 9 pick would be too early to draft Harmon, but if the team trades down he would make a lot of sense at the bottom of Round 1 or early in Round 2.

Redskins: Washington needs a lot of help on offense. Case Keenum isn't the long-term answer at quarterback but he'll need somebody to throw to. And that could be Harmon in the second round -- especially if the Redskins take a quarterback at No. 15.

Giants: They traded Odell Beckham for the No. 17 pick, a third-rounder and Jabrill Peppers. If New York addresses quarterback or edge rusher with their two first-rounders, the team could look for Beckham's replacement at the top of the second round.

Steelers: Who will step up in a post-Antonio Brown world? The team signed Donte Moncrief but that wouldn't preclude them from taking a player like Harmon, who would contribute immediately.

Ravens: Baltimore's search for a legit No. 1 receiver continues. And while they're moving to a run-first offense with Lamar Jackson, he has proven capable of throwing the ball. Harmon could give the Ravens what they were hoping they were getting in Michael Crabtree.

Chiefs: Most of Kansas City's needs are on the defensive side of the ball but depending on what happens with Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs could be in the market for another offensive weapon.