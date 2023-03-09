Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.05 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jamaal Williams

Summary:

Kendre Miller has feature back size in addition to being a dynamic rusher and effective pass-catcher. Miller has good vision but can do a better job of shrinking his core and breaking his feet down into cuts.

Strengths:

  • Gets up to speed quickly
  • Not afraid to take on contact
  • Good vision, does a good job working through traffic
  • Good top-end speed

Weaknesses:

  • Cuts are less crisp as a result of a little forward lean
  • Runs high at times
  • Averages one fumble every 90.25 carries
  • Converted just 56.3% of third downs into first downs in 2022