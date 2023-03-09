Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 76.05 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Jamaal Williams
Summary:
Kendre Miller has feature back size in addition to being a dynamic rusher and effective pass-catcher. Miller has good vision but can do a better job of shrinking his core and breaking his feet down into cuts.
Strengths:
- Gets up to speed quickly
- Not afraid to take on contact
- Good vision, does a good job working through traffic
- Good top-end speed
Weaknesses:
- Cuts are less crisp as a result of a little forward lean
- Runs high at times
- Averages one fumble every 90.25 carries
- Converted just 56.3% of third downs into first downs in 2022