Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76.05 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jamaal Williams

Summary:

Kendre Miller has feature back size in addition to being a dynamic rusher and effective pass-catcher. Miller has good vision but can do a better job of shrinking his core and breaking his feet down into cuts.

Strengths:

Gets up to speed quickly

Not afraid to take on contact

Good vision, does a good job working through traffic

Good top-end speed

Weaknesses: