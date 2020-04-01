Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68

Strengths:

  • Big body with athletic build
  • Physical after the catch, refuses to go down
  • Long arms give him a chance outside of his frame

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to improve as a route runner
  • More physical CBs able to knock him off his route
