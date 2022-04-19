Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.92 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: DeeJay Dallas

Strengths:

Brooks is a north-south runner who runs low to the ground and is hard to bring down. He will put foot his in ground and hit the crease but he won't create on own if nothing there. He's patient, will wait for holes to develop and shows the ability to break tackles in space. He'll also get on edge as a lead blocker as part of RPO or quarterback run-heavy offense

Weaknesses:

He's not particularly twitchy and doesn't show a lot of wiggle in his game; he's more of a straightline runner who won't create a lot on his own but will hit hole he's supposed to and maximize yards. He's rarely a consideration in pass game and would struggle in offense without established offensive line. Though Brooks ran a 4.59 40 at the combine, he doesn't have top-end speed and won't consistently run away from defenders in the open field. That said, he's a solid No. 2 or No. 3 back, who blocks well and will carry out his assignments.

Accolades: