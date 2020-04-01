Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

NFL Draft analysis for Kenny Willekes, EDGE, Michigan State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Does not allow linemen to get their hands on him
  • Smart, tough player with high motor
  • Finishes tackles

Weaknesses:

  • Does not have a lot of bend at the waist
  • Needs to develop more pass rush moves
Our Latest Stories