Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.88 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dalton Risner

Strengths:

Green, who excelled at tackle in college but could move inside in the NFL, has long arms, an athletic lower half, and he can dig out defensive ends to seal the edge in run support where he consistently sustains blocks. He's patient and well-balanced in his pass sets, where he has a good anchor and is rarely pushed off his spot. Once he locks on it's hard for pass rushers to disengage, and he's a smooth combo-blocker who can drive defensive linemen off ball.

Weaknesses:

Sometimes in the run game, he can toe the line of holding, usually when trying to reach block. He can also get a grabby when he's about to be beat in pass protection. He an sometimes struggle to maintain block vs. strong and quick edge rushers, but that's not uncommon for any offensive tackle, though Green's NFL future is likely inside.

Accolades: