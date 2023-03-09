Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.38 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Paul Soliai

Summary:

Keondre Coburn is a traditional nose tackle. He is difficult to move in the run game but offers little pass-rush potential. A team with interest will be seeking to upgrade the run defense while acknowledging that he is not an every-down player.

Strengths:

Stout lower body that is sturdy in the run game

Good awareness

Moves well for a player of his size

Weaknesses: