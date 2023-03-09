Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.38 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Paul Soliai
Summary:
Keondre Coburn is a traditional nose tackle. He is difficult to move in the run game but offers little pass-rush potential. A team with interest will be seeking to upgrade the run defense while acknowledging that he is not an every-down player.
Strengths:
- Stout lower body that is sturdy in the run game
- Good awareness
- Moves well for a player of his size
Weaknesses:
- Too willing to get washed out of his run gaps
- Offers little pass-rush potential
- Not an every-down player