Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.68 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Jesse Bates

Strengths:

Joseph's anticipation skills from deep safety position are through the roof -- he'll break on the ball like a cornerback and is a downhill missile in the run game too. Plays primarily deep centerfield but when he lines up in box he's consistently in backfield. He covers a ton of ground coming from the heavens -- he'll get downhill quickly on end arounds, and consistently be in position to limit big plays. Against the pass, he's rangy, shows off deep speed, and covers a lot of ground in deep half of field on long-developing routes.

Weaknesses:

He didn't run at the combine or his pro day so we don't have an official 40 time for him. That said, he plays plenty fast. He'll occasionally whiff on arm tackles in space, and he can sometimes get pushed around near the line of scrimmage when providing run support.

Accolades: