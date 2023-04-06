Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.65 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Kendall Coleman
Summary:
Keshawn Banks is quick shooting gaps, but he lacks the overall play strength to make an impact when his initial rush is halted. Banks flashes quick hands around the corner but lacks the top-end speed to challenge with pure speed. He plays with a high motor but needs to develop more inside counter moves.
Strengths:
- Quick shooting gaps
- Multiple pass-rush moves to get around the edge
- High motor
Weaknesses:
- Overall play strength needs to improve
- Needs to develop more inside counter moves
- Average-to-below average top-end speed