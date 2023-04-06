Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.65 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Kendall Coleman

Summary:

Keshawn Banks is quick shooting gaps, but he lacks the overall play strength to make an impact when his initial rush is halted. Banks flashes quick hands around the corner but lacks the top-end speed to challenge with pure speed. He plays with a high motor but needs to develop more inside counter moves.

Strengths:

Quick shooting gaps

Multiple pass-rush moves to get around the edge

High motor

Weaknesses: