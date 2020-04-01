Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

NFL Draft analysis for Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76

Strengths:

  • Good lateral quickness
  • Good balance
  • Speed and burst

Weaknesses:

  • Pass protection needs to improve
  • Still developing as a pass catcher
  • Inconsistent: Has really good games and then really bad games
