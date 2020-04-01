Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

NFL Draft analysis for Kevin Dotson, OL, Louisiana-Lafayette

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77

Strengths:

  • Does a good job sealing blocks
  • Continues to churn feet in the run game
  • Blocks with good leverage

Weaknesses:

  • Not very athletic
  • Flexibility is a bit of a concern
Our Latest Stories