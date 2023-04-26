Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 57.34 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings
Summary:
Keytaon Thompson is a tall, lanky former QB turned YAC specialist. He didn't test well but had multiple years as an impossible to corral gazelle in the open field. He doesn't have much experience running what is a normal NFL route tree. He has solid hands. He's a unique prospect who won't be for everyone, but his work after the catch should intrigue some clubs on Day 3.
Strengths:
- Sizable frame
- Elite contact balance
- Plays more athletic than his testing with the ball in his hands
Weaknesses:
- Was mostly a gadgety type in college
- Doesn't have the quicks or speed to separate on a consistent basis