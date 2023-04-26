Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.34 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Jauan Jennings

Summary:

Keytaon Thompson is a tall, lanky former QB turned YAC specialist. He didn't test well but had multiple years as an impossible to corral gazelle in the open field. He doesn't have much experience running what is a normal NFL route tree. He has solid hands. He's a unique prospect who won't be for everyone, but his work after the catch should intrigue some clubs on Day 3.

Strengths:

Sizable frame

Elite contact balance

Plays more athletic than his testing with the ball in his hands

Weaknesses: