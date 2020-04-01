Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Dynamic blitzer
  • Explosive athleticism
  • Carried out many duties at Michigan
  • Plays with wreckless abandon

Weaknesses:

  • Truly a tweener between linebacker and safety spot
  • Play speed is really lacking in coverage
  • Resorts to holding in man coverage
  • Severely lacking in length department, has body of big running back
