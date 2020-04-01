Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Khalid Kareem, EDGE, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Sets the edge well
  • Long player that plays with good pad level
  • Above average football IQ

Weaknesses:

  • Doesn't show a counter move
  • Average to below average speed
Our Latest Stories