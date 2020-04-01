Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

NFL Draft analysis for Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Serious speed across the formation
  • Probably played out of position at Nebraska, more potential at three technique
  • Major hustle and will avoid chop blocks

Weaknesses:

  • Not much power or pass-rushing moves
  • Shorter arms for the defensive tackle position
  • Faster than he is quick
