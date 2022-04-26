Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.33 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Golden Tate

Strengths:

Ran a 4.43 40 at the combine and showed off that speed during the season, as he was frequently used on end arounds. Regularly in the right place at the right time. Excels vs. man according to PFF's metrics, though it feels like he's much better suited to have success vs. zone. Can run through arm tackles in space, and shows off flashes of big-play potential. At his best as reliable target on short, quick routes where he runs hard after the catch and has YAC ability off short screens.

Weaknesses:

Struggles with drops at times and doesn't run a wide variety of routes, though that was more a function of his college offense. Occasionally gets pushed off routes and he'll need to get stronger and more physical at the next level. While he ran the fast 40 time and is a long strider, he doesn't appear to have an extra gear to create separation deep into routes.

Accolades: