Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 59.22 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Kwayde Miller
Summary:
Kilian Zierer is a very long offensive tackle prospect with above-average athleticism. He can handle pulling assignments in a wide-zone blocking scheme. Overall play strength needs to improve, and he needs to do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact. Zierer is patient through his arc, but his footwork needs to improve.
Strengths:
- Great top-end speed and athleticism
- Above-average wingspan
- Does not get rattled or abandon his technique through the arc
- Capable of handling pulling assignments in a wide-zone scheme
Weaknesses:
- Has to do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact
- Play strength needs to improve
- Footwork through his arc