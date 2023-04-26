Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 59.22 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Kwayde Miller

Summary:

Kilian Zierer is a very long offensive tackle prospect with above-average athleticism. He can handle pulling assignments in a wide-zone blocking scheme. Overall play strength needs to improve, and he needs to do a better job of sinking his hips to absorb contact. Zierer is patient through his arc, but his footwork needs to improve.

Strengths:

Great top-end speed and athleticism

Above-average wingspan

Does not get rattled or abandon his technique through the arc

Capable of handling pulling assignments in a wide-zone scheme

Weaknesses: