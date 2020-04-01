Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

NFL Draft analysis for Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 72

Strengths:

  • Versatile with good length
  • Plus instincts and mirroring ability
  • Three years of quality production in college
  • Mostly a man coverage corner but flashed in zone too

Weaknesses:

  • Just average twitch
  • Speed is middle-of-the-road
  • Lacks high-end athleticism may hurt him
