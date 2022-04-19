Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85.96 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: K'Lavon Chaisson

Strengths:

Enagbare has high-end athleticism that will stress slower offensive tackles who rely on physicality to mask their athletic limitations. He can be disruptive in passing lanes even if he can't get to quarterback, and when he pass-rushes with a purpose he can do some damage -- he has speed to turn the corner, has moves to knock the offensive tackle off balance, and is bendy enough to get to the quarterback. There are just flashes though -- wee need to see it more consistently.

Weaknesses:

Sometimes his lack of strength shows up on tape, and he will struggle to disengage from blocks. Enagbare can dominate and then disappear for stretches, and while he has the speed and bend to beat OTs around the edge, there are just flashes though -- he needs to do it more consistently.

Accolades: