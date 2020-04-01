K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 92

Strengths:

  • Speed-to-power around the edge is elite
  • Bendy, twitched-up athleticism
  • Plays well against top competition

Weaknesses:

  • Still learning the position
  • Needs to get better setting the edge in run game
  • ACL injury forced him to miss 2018 season
