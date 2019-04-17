Knox, Dawson, TE, Ole Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Knox, Dawson, TE, Ole Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Knox can line up inline, as an h-back or in the slot. He will finish blocks and is an asset in the run game/screen game because of it. He's smooth in his routes and shows good deep speed. He also shows good hands but it's hard to project how good he'll be at next level because he had so few targets -- had just 15 catches in 2018 and didn't score during his college career. -- RW

