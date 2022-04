Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.4 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ken Bishop

Strengths:

Shows quick hands. Quick rip to work inside. Does a good job of winning the leverage game.

Weaknesses:

Needs to play with better balance. Nose tackle by nature but needs to show more consistency holding his run gaps. Limited pass rush production. Needs to do a better job of dictating motion rather than flowing downstream.

Accolades: