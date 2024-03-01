A potential first-round pick will not be able to participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine due to a recently discovered injury. Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is dealing with a Jones fracture in right foot, which was found during a medical evaluation in Indy, according to NFL Media. McKinstry will not work out at the combine due to the foot injury, but is reportedly expected to work out at Alabama's Pro Day on March 20.

McKinstry is one of the top prospects at his position in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was an All-American in 2023, and also first-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023.

Last season, the 21-year-old had 32 total tackles, and broke up seven passes. He also returned 14 punts for 86 combined yards.

The Crimson Tide star had two sacks and two interceptions in his college career. In three years, he had 93 total tackles, 62 solo tackles and 31 assisted tackles.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 through April 27. The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.