Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90

Strengths:

  • Excels in press-man coverage
  • Rarely out of position at top of route
  • Click-and-close ability is among the best in this class

Weaknesses:

  • Needs to improve strength
  • Ran 4.46 but questions about deep speed on tape
  • Suspended for 2017 season
