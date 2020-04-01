K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 78

Strengths:

  • Breaks hard on routes
  • Attacks jump balls as if they are his alone
  • Good open field tackler

Weaknesses:

  • Takes bad angles
  • Not the strongest player
  • Does not take on unneccesary contact
Our Latest Stories