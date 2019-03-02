Kyler Murray will meet with Cardinals at NFL combine, reveals one team he'd 'love' to play for

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Arizona Cardinals have spent the past month insisting that Josh Rosen is their quarterback of the future, but it appears they're going to keep the door slightly open when it comes to the possibility of taking Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

During a press conference at the NFL combine on Friday, the former Oklahoma quarterback revealed that he would be meeting with the Cardinals over the weekend.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Cards are going to draft him, but it does mean they're potentially interested, and the interest appears to be mutual. Murray said it would be great if he were to end up playing for new coach Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona, and that's mostly because he's already familiar with the offense that the Cardinals will be running under their new coach.

"Coach Kingsbury, I know the type of offense he runs. Obviously, he recruited me out of high school. I have a great relationship with him," Murray said. "If I were to play under him, I think it'd be a great deal, but again, like I said, I don't get to pick the players, all I can do is show up and do what I'm supposed to do, work hard and get after it."

The reason the Murray-to-Arizona speculation won't die is because Kingsbury seems to be infatuated with Murray. Not only did he recruit Murray out of high school, but back in October, the then Texas Tech coach said he would select Murray if he were an NFL coach and had the No. 1 overall pick. Murray is fully aware of that quote and said it would be "nice" to end up in Arizona.

"Obviously, I'm very comfortable knowing how he operates that offense, what we look for, and how to operate everything as far as everything at the line of scrimmage," Murray said. "Me and him being together would be nice... He's always been very fond of me and I respect that and I'm not taking that for granted. He's always someone I could go to if I needed anything."

If the Cardinals don't end up taking Murray, another potential landing spot for the 21-year-old could be the New York Giants, which might actually be his preference. When asked about the Giants at his press conference, the former Oklahoma quarterback said he would "love" to play for them.

"OBJ [Odell Beckham], Shep [Sterling Shepard], Evan [Engram], Saquon [Barkley], I think, me in that system, with those guys, could be very dangerous," Murray said. "At the same time, I don't get to choose where I go, so if that was the case, I'd love to be in that situation and would love to be in New York."

Murray's not the only who quarterback would love to land in New York. Dwayne Haskins also revealed on Thursday that he would love to play for the Giants, which could create some serious drama when New York is on the board with the sixth overall pick.

Unfortunately for Murray, he's not projected to go to the Giants in any of the six mock drafts we have here at CBSSports.com. On the other hand, two of our writers are predicting that Haskins will eventually land in New York. To check out those mock drafts, be sure to click here.