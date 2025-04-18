Less than a week after Kyren Lacy, the former LSU standout and 2025 NFL Draft prospect, died of an apparent suicide while being pursued by authorities, the late wide receiver's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, criticized the NFL for prematurely judging his client and intensifying the pressure the 24-year-old Lacy felt in the lead-up to his death.

Lacy's death came two days before he was set to appear before a Houston grand jury and face criminal charges stemming from a December 2024 Louisiana car crash, in which his alleged speeding led to a fatal collision. Harris County authorities said that Lacy was involved in a family argument on the day of his death, allegedly discharging a weapon before fleeing the scene, then fleeing authorities before he crashed with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Prior to all this, Lacy was not invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the league's annual showcase of top draft prospects, as his legal situation unfolded. This, Arceneaux claimed Friday, was shameful by the NFL.

"As stated by [Kyren's] attorney, there was a high probability the felony charge of negligent homicide would have been declined by a grand jury this past Monday," Arceneaux said in his statement. "Kyren was heartbroken by the tragic loss of [the fatal accident]. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the grand jury's decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives.

"To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's combine invitation without acknowledgment or consideration of the facts," Arceneaux continued. "I urge you to re-evaluate your process and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for. Shame on the investigation agency for being more concerned about public perception -- and pressure to charge someone -- than actually investigating the facts. ... [Kyren] should have had the chance to reach [his] dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week's time. It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying -- all without having the facts -- were too much to bear."