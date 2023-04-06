Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71.15 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Tharold Simon

Summary:

Lance Boykin has great length for the position. He does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and getting his eyes back to the ball, which leads to consistent ball production. He is willing to play downhill and attack the flat. Boykin has average-to-below-average top-end speed and could stand to add more mass. On rub routes, he is known to get too loose in coverage.

Strengths:

Great length for the position

Willing to play downhill and attack the flat

Does a good job of staying in-phase and getting his eyes back to the ball

Weaknesses: