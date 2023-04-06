Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 71.15 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Tharold Simon
Summary:
Lance Boykin has great length for the position. He does a good job of staying in-phase up the boundary and getting his eyes back to the ball, which leads to consistent ball production. He is willing to play downhill and attack the flat. Boykin has average-to-below-average top-end speed and could stand to add more mass. On rub routes, he is known to get too loose in coverage.
Strengths:
- Great length for the position
- Willing to play downhill and attack the flat
- Does a good job of staying in-phase and getting his eyes back to the ball
Weaknesses:
- Below-average play strength
- Needs to more consistently come to balance in open space to make tackles
- Coverage gets too loose on rub routes
- Average-to-below-average top-end speed