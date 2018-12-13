Las Vegas Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Arizona State vs. Fresno State bowl game

We won't get to see N'Keal Harry for Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, as he's already preparing for the draft, but he does have a teammate on the defensive side of the ball with mid-round potential.

As for Fresno State, this year's Mountain West champions, their top receiver will be on the radar on Day 3 and has the well-rounded game to outplay his draft position.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Arizona State

Renell Wren, DL

Wren is a fine athlete with an intriguing 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame. When an offensive lineman deals with him one-on-one, he better be ready for a serious pop upon impact. Wren has a lot of power behind his long arms. While not a polished hand-work player, Wren's length, freaky explosiveness, and point-of-attack strength make him a sleeper prospect despite a lack of eye-popping production at Arizona State. He's the classic prospect who could rise considerably during the pre-draft process and has been invited to the 2019 Senior Bowl.

Fresno State

KeeSean Johnson, WR

Johnson scorched the Mountain West in 2018 with 93 receptions, 1,307 yards, and eight touchdowns. The redshirt senior is a smooth athlete at 6-1 and 200 pounds and runs with good acceleration through the intermediate portion of the defense. Surprisingly, his hands aren't as reliable as you'd expect for someone with those statistics. He can threaten a defense deep with deceptive speed and is somewhat elusive after the catch.