Las Vegas Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Arizona State vs. Fresno State bowl game
A long defensive lineman and a crafty, downfield receiver headline the draft prospects in this bowl game
We won't get to see N'Keal Harry for Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl, as he's already preparing for the draft, but he does have a teammate on the defensive side of the ball with mid-round potential.
As for Fresno State, this year's Mountain West champions, their top receiver will be on the radar on Day 3 and has the well-rounded game to outplay his draft position.
We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google
Arizona State
Renell Wren, DL
Wren is a fine athlete with an intriguing 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame. When an offensive lineman deals with him one-on-one, he better be ready for a serious pop upon impact. Wren has a lot of power behind his long arms. While not a polished hand-work player, Wren's length, freaky explosiveness, and point-of-attack strength make him a sleeper prospect despite a lack of eye-popping production at Arizona State. He's the classic prospect who could rise considerably during the pre-draft process and has been invited to the 2019 Senior Bowl.
Fresno State
KeeSean Johnson, WR
Johnson scorched the Mountain West in 2018 with 93 receptions, 1,307 yards, and eight touchdowns. The redshirt senior is a smooth athlete at 6-1 and 200 pounds and runs with good acceleration through the intermediate portion of the defense. Surprisingly, his hands aren't as reliable as you'd expect for someone with those statistics. He can threaten a defense deep with deceptive speed and is somewhat elusive after the catch.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Boca Raton Bowl
A gifted blocker, and a small but ultra-productive edge-rusher headline the prospects in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Camellia Bowl
An aggressive cornerback and a towering, long outside pass-rusher headline the prospects in...
-
NFL Draft: New Orleans Bowl prospects
A shifty slot receiver with three years of impressive production is the prospect to monito...
-
Draft: Strengths of prospects in top 32
How does a prospect win? What's his trump card? Let's look at strengths of the first-round...
-
NFL Draft: Best prospects in Cure Bowl
A wide, powerful blocker and shutdown cornerback headline the draft prospects in this bowl...
-
2019 Mock Draft: Raiders go Hollywood
Meanwhile, the Jaguars and Redskins find their next franchise quarterbacks in our latest mock...