Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

NFL Draft analysis for Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Extensive press man coverage
  • Lightning-quick feet
  • Good awareness as ball is arriving

Weaknesses:

  • Undersized to play on the perimeter
  • Very grabby during the route
  • Lacks in the downfield speed department
