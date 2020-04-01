Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

NFL Draft analysis for Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Can line up anywhere on field
  • Has size and strength to win vs. CBs, safeties and even LBs
  • Plays faster than he timed, excels at contested catches

Weaknesses:

  • Struggles to stay healthy
  • Didn't run as well as hoped at the combine
  • Needs to get better at creating separation
