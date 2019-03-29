Lawrence, Dexter, DL, Clemson

NFL Draft analysis for Lawrence, Dexter, DL, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Regularly requires double teams, pushes the pocket even if he's not a pure pass rusher. Disrupts passing game by getting hands up, deflecting passes and also has athleticism to drop into zone coverage. Is he a three-down player? That's what NFL teams will have to decide but there's no denying he's an immovable object in the middle of the defensive line who can use his sheer power to regularly be disruptive near the line of scrimmage. -- RW

