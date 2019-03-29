Layne, Justin, CB, Michigan St.

NFL Draft analysis for Layne, Justin, CB, Michigan St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Layne is a converted wide receiver who, at 6-foot-3, has great ball skills. He's very physical within rules in press-man, and can regularly affect the timing of a route. He looks more comfortable in off-coverage than press, where he can struggle to flip his hips when smaller, shiftier receivers break off their routes. He's consistently in position to make the tackle but doesn't always wrap up. -- RW

